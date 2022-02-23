Logo
Asia

Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 17, 2022. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS
23 Feb 2022 09:44AM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 09:44AM)
TOKYO: Japan is imposing sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, including prohibiting the issuance of Russian bonds in Japan and freezing the assets of certain Russian individuals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday (Feb 23).

Western nations on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on Russian banks and elites after Moscow ordered troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

Kishida said Russia's actions had violated Ukraine's sovereignty and called on Russia to return to diplomatic discussions. Japan was prepared to take additional steps should the situation worsen, he said.

He said he did not see a significant impact on energy supplies from the current situation in the short term and that he would consider all measures to limit the impact on households and companies should oil prices rise further.

Japanese markets were closed on Wednesday for a national holiday.

Source: Reuters/vc

