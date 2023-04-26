Japan firm fails in bid for historic moon landing

TOKYO: Japanese start-up ispace conceded on Wednesday (Apr 26) its attempt to become the first company to land on the moon had ended in failure, but pledged to move ahead with new missions.

The unmanned Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander had been scheduled to touch down on the moon's surface overnight, but about 25 minutes after the landing was to have occurred, the firm could not establish contact.

"It has been determined that there is a high probability that the lander eventually made a hard landing on the moon's surface," ispace said in a statement.

The company said its engineers were working to establish why the landing had failed.

"Although we do not expect to complete the lunar landing at this time, we believe that we have fully accomplished the significance of this mission, having acquired a great deal of data and experience," ispace CEO and founder Takeshi Hakamada said.

"What is important is to feed this knowledge and learning back to Mission 2 and beyond," he added.