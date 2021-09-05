Logo
Japan to issue digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates in December: Report
People walk in Shibuya shopping area, during a state of emergency amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan August 29, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki?Christodoulou

05 Sep 2021 11:48AM (Updated: 05 Sep 2021 11:48AM)
TOKYO: Japan will issue online COVID-19 vaccination certificates from December, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday (Sep 5).

The government plans to issue the certificates - which will be intended for overseas travel rather than domestic use - via a QR scan code through a smartphone app from around mid-December, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other Cabinet members are slated on Monday for a council meeting on the promotion of a digital society where they will decide on the government's policy for digital vaccine passports, the report said.

The Nikkei said the project will be a priority for Japan's new Digital Agency, which launched this week to focus on bringing central and local government infrastructure online.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/cy

