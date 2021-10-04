Japan's new PM Kishida says COVID-19 fight 'top priority'

TOKYO: Japan's new prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged to combat the COVID-19 pandemic with fresh stimulus and fight income inequality after lawmakers voted him leader of the world's third-largest economy on Monday (Oct 4).

The soft-spoken 64-year-old from a Hiroshima political family made his first speech as prime minister hours after unveiling his Cabinet, a mix of holdovers and newcomers.

"I'm determined to fulfil my duty with all my strength and all my heart," he said, calling measures to counter COVID-19 "top priority".

"I will swiftly take economic measures to support those who have been considerably affected by the new coronavirus."

He announced a general election on Oct 31, slightly earlier than expected, in which the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition party are widely expected to retain power.

However, they could be vulnerable to losing some seats, with the public unhappy about the government's virus response.

Having beaten popular vaccine chief Taro Kono last week to claim LDP leadership, Kishida easily won Monday's vote in parliament to confirm him as prime minister thanks to the party's commanding majority.

The new leader said he wanted to distribute the benefits of growth more evenly in society.

"I aim to create a new capitalism ... in order for our country to open the way to the future," he said.

He also pledged to further digitalise society, partly through investment in green tech and AI, adding that he intends to attend the upcoming G20 and COP26 summits online.

NEW CABINET

Kishida is widely considered a safe pair of hands, who commands support from his own faction within the LDP and is not expected to veer significantly from the government's existing policies.

His election came after former prime minister Yoshihide Suga announced he would not stand for the LDP leadership after just one year in office.

Kishida's new Cabinet includes more than a dozen fresh faces but holdovers from the Suga government largely populate the most important positions.