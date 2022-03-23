Logo
Japan PM Kishida likely to order new stimulus package by end-March: Report
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence on Feb 25, 2022, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS)

23 Mar 2022 07:32AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 07:32AM)
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to order an additional economic stimulus package by the end of March to cushion the impact of rising prices of oil and other goods on the economy, Yomiuri newspaper said on Wednesday (Mar 23).

The move would follow Tuesday's parliamentary approval of a record US$900 billion state budget for the fiscal year 2022.

The size of the extra package is to be determined after scrutinising necessary measures to counter the effect of soaring costs, Yomiuri reported without citing sources.

Source: Reuters/ic

