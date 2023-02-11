Logo
Asia

Japan PM Kishida to return to work Monday after sinus surgery: Report
Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a news conference at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy, on Jan 10, 2023. (File Photo: Reuters/Remo Casilli)

11 Feb 2023 05:19PM (Updated: 11 Feb 2023 05:28PM)
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will return to work on Monday (Feb 13) after his sinus surgery in a Tokyo hospital at the weekend proved uneventful, the Kyodo news agency said.

Saturday's procedure ran for about three hours and 40 minutes, the agency said, quoting government sources. Kishida will go to the hospital for post-operative treatment on Sunday, it added.

Officials at the prime minister's office were not immediately available for comment.

On Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Kishida would have the surgery to treat a chronic sinus condition.

Source: Reuters/at

