One dead, two missing as torrential rains slam Japan; risk alerts broadened

TOKYO: One woman was dead and two other people were missing on Saturday (Aug 14) after torrential rains touched off a landslide and engulfed two houses in Nagasaki prefecture in western Japan.

With some parts of the country experiencing record levels of rainfall, Japan has broadened its highest level of risk alerts to cover more than 1 million people.

One area recorded 408 mm of rain in the 72 hours to Saturday morning.