Japan lifts evacuation alert for Hokkaido after emergency warning system error over North Korea missile

TOKYO: The Japanese government lifted an evacuation order for residents of the northern island of Hokkaido, saying an emergency warning system erroneously predicted that a missile launched from North Korea would fall near the island.

Japan's government urged Hokkaido residents to take shelter on Thursday morning (Apr 13) after a North Korean missile launch, but local officials later said the missile would not land near Japan's northern region.

"Evacuate immediately. Evacuate immediately," the government had said in an initial warning, telling residents of Hokkaido to take shelter in a building or underground.

The warning had said the missile was expected to land around 8am local time (7am, Singapore time).

But not long after, Asahikawa city in Hokkaido tweeted that there was no longer any concern of danger.

"After we confirmed the information, there is no possibility that the missile will fall on Hokkaido or areas around the region," the account said, citing the national government's emergency network.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that a missile launched by North Korea "did not fall in Japanese territory", after the government issued a warning to residents of Hokkaido.

Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters that the projectile, which was "likely to be an ICBM-class ballistic missile, sharply angled eastwards" also did not appear to have fallen in Japan's economic waters.

Japan's coast guard said the projectile that appeared to be the missile had fallen in the sea to the east of North Korea.

SOUTH KOREA ON HIGH ALERT

The missile, suspected to be intermediate-range or longer, was fired at 7.23am (6.23am, Singapore time) from near Pyongyang, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The South Korean military said it was on high alert and maintaining readiness posture in close coordination with the US.

The launch comes two days after North Korean state media KCNA reported that leader Kim Jong Un called for strengthening the country's war deterrence in a "more practical and offensive" manner to counter what it called moves of aggression by the United States.

North Korea has criticised the recent series of joint military exercises between the US and South Korea as escalating tensions, stepping up its weapons tests in recent months.