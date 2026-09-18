Japan’s manufacturing hub Aichi bets on Asian Games to drive growth despite soaring costs

NAGOYA, Japan: Aichi Prefecture in central Japan is banking on the 2026 Asian Games to deliver an economic boost and deepen its ties with the rest of Asia, even as the cost of staging the event has soared.

The Games in Nagoya and the wider Aichi area officially open on Saturday (Sep 19), although some competitions such as football and basketball are already underway.

This year’s event will feature 45 countries and regions competing across 43 sports. It is the 20th edition of the Games, and the third time to be hosted by Japan after Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.

But the budget for the Games has ballooned from an initial estimate of 100 billion yen to 370 billion yen (US$2.38 billion).

Aichi-Nagoya won the bid to host the Games in 2016. Since then, organisers have had to weather multiple challenges.

“The biggest problem was the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Aichi governor Hideaki Ohmura. “From 2020, for three years, Japan restricted entry and departures.”