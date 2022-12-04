Indonesia raises Semeru volcano warning to highest level

JAKARTA: Indonesia has increased to the highest level a warning issued after the Semeru volcano on Java island erupted on Sunday, Kompas TV reported.

Semeru volcano erupted early on Sunday (Dec 4), spewing a column of ash 1.5km into the air, initially prompting authorities to warn residents to stay away from the eruption area.

Later in the day, a top regional administrator, Thoriqul Haq, told Kompas that the evacuation of people living near the volcano in East Java province had begun.

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, had warned residents not to conduct any activities within 5km of the eruption centre and to stay 500m from riversides due to risks of lava flow.

Japan's Meteorology Agency said was monitoring for the possibility of a tsunami there after the eruption, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The volcano began erupting at 2.46am, BNPB said in a statement. Videos posted on social media showed grey ash clouds in nearby areas.