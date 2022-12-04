Indonesia raises Semeru volcano warning to highest level

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted on Sunday (Dec 4), spewing hot ash clouds into the sky, prompting authorities to raise the volcano's alert status to the highest level.

The eruption of the highest mountain on Indonesia's main island of Java around 800km southeast of capital Jakarta sparked evacuations of nearby villages.

The increased threat level "means the danger has threatened the people's settlement and the volcano's activity has escalated," Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center spokesperson Hendra Gunawan told broadcaster Kompas TV.

"Hot avalanches" caused by piles of lave at the tip of the volcano slid down after the eruption, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

No casualties or injuries were immediately reported after the eruption but Gunawan warned nearby residents not to travel within 8km of the crater after the threat level was raised to four.

Shelters were being prepared for residents who were evacuating, the official said.

They were also told to avoid a southeastern area 13km along a river in the direction where the ash was travelling.

"A lot of people have started to go down," Thoriqul Haq, the local administration chief for Lumajang, where the volcano is located, told broadcaster Kompas TV.

Video footage circulating on social media showed plumes of hot smoke rising from Semeru and at least one village covered in ash and the air a dark haze.