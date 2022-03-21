Logo
Asia

Japan offers aid and COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia
Men hold Cambodian and Japanese flags during the inauguration ceremony of National Road No 1, which has been built with aid from Japan, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Mar 13, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Samrang Pring)

21 Mar 2022 12:01AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 12:01AM)
PHNOM PENH: Japan on Sunday (Mar 20) pledged to offer Cambodia about US$428 million in aid and 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing programme.

The pledges were part of several agreements signed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen during Kishida's visit to Phnom Penh.

Japan will provide a support loan of ¥45 billion (US$378 million) and grant aid through contribution to international organisations of ¥6 billion (US$50 million).

Kishida also expressed support for Cambodia's democratic process "such as holding elections in a way that reflects diverse voices from Cambodian people through projects such as the promotion of dialogue", a joint statement said.

Hun Sen said he appreciated Japan's support and expressed his intention to make further efforts to embed the outcomes of their agreements into the Cambodian society, according to the statement.

Hun Sen, who has presided over a broad crackdown on the opposition, civil society and the media that began in the run-up to 2018 elections, has in the past said he planned to rule until he felt he should stop.

Source: Reuters/ec

