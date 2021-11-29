Logo
Asia

Japan to bar new foreign arrivals over Omicron COVID-19 variant
Asia

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk at the Haneda airport, in Tokyo, Japan June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

29 Nov 2021 12:52PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2021 12:52PM)
TOKYO: Japan will reinstate tough border measures, barring all new foreign arrivals over the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Monday (Nov 29), just weeks after a softening of strict entry rules.

"We will ban the (new) entry of foreigners from around the world starting from November 30th," Kishida told reporters, in a decision that reverses a measure to allow some business travellers and students into Japan.

Japanese citizens returning from a number of specified nations can enter but will have to quarantine in designated facilities, the prime minister said.

More countries have imposed travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off as the coronavirus variant spread around the world, with new cases found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia.

Japan had over the weekend tightened entry restrictions for people arriving from South Africa and eight other countries, requiring them to undergo a 10-day quarantine period at government-designated facilities, the Associated Press reported.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said understanding the level of severity of Omicron "will take days to several weeks".

This story is being updated, please refresh for the latest.

Source: AGENCIES/lk

