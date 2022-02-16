Omicron surge was more deadly in Japan after COVID-19 booster delay, critics say

TOKYO: A Japanese government delay in rolling out COVID-19 booster shots left it more vulnerable than other rich countries when the Omicron variant brought a surge of deaths, say experts, local governments and a former vaccine czar.

The issue could mean political trouble for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as nearly 30 per cent of the population is aged 65 or older, and so at greater risk from the coronavirus without the protection of the booster.

Kishida's predecessor stepped down after widespread criticism of his handling of the pandemic and the prime minister's ruling party faces an important test with an upper house election this year.

On Tuesday (Feb 15), Japan saw 236 new fatalities, its worst ever one-day toll from COVID.

Although Japan was comparatively slow to launch its initial vaccination campaign, it ramped it up quickly and by November had the highest vaccination rate within the Group of Seven rich countries.

But then the health ministry stuck to a protocol for an eight-month wait between the first vaccination course and the booster, even as other countries cut the waiting times and local governments, including Tokyo, urged a faster roll-out.

The minimum wait was eventually shortened to six months - still longer than South Korea's three months and Singapore's five. Just 10 per cent of Japan's population has had a third shot, compared with more than 50 per cent in South Korea and Singapore.

Hidekiyo Tachiya, mayor of Soma City in northern Japan and chairman of a national association of municipal leaders, met Kishida in October to press for an early start to boosters.

But none were given out until December, and then only to a trickle to doctors and healthcare workers.

"If they had told us in November, that six months was enough, then in Soma we could have gotten the shots out from December, and for that I feel resentment," Tachiya, who is a physician, told Reuters.

"If it had been faster, there wouldn't have been so much suffering and so many people wouldn't have died."

Authorities in Tokyo also pushed for faster boosters but to no avail.

"We requested this next shot as soon as possible but the government didn't quite agree," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters recently.

A health ministry spokesperson said the eight-month lag between shots was decided by a health sciences council and the system was modified in December and January to respond to the Omicron threat.