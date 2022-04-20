Japan opens its biggest e-sports park to level up competitive gaming

Set across three floors at the base of the landmark Tokyo Tower, the park offers space for e-sports competition along with the latest motor racing, virtual reality and games simulators.

Japanese gamers have been slow to jump into e-sports, favouring home-grown role-playing console (RPG) games such as "Final Fantasy" and "Dragon Quest" and mobile titles such as "Monster Strike".

"It's still Donkey Kong country," said Serkan Toto, founder of game industry consultancy Kantan Games, referring to the classic Nintendo platforming series.

Nintendo has a loyal fanbase in Japan for its Switch device even as Sony and Microsoft battle it out in Western markets with next-generation consoles.

The Kyoto-based firm has launched major multiplayer hits "Splatoon" and "Smash Bros." but is less active in promoting competitive gaming than firms such as Riot Games, which is owned by China's Tencent.