Japan's 'invisible' disabled artisans fight for spotlight

TOKYO: In a trendy Tokyo neighbourhood, customers browse the wares at Majerca, a shop stocked with handmade items from scarves to glassware, all produced by people with disabilities.

The shop, and the workshops where the items were produced, are part of a small but burgeoning movement in Japan aiming to promote work by people with impairments.

Despite being the only country to host the Paralympics twice, and the government's public commitment to integrate people with disabilities, activists and experts say workplaces in Japan are rarely accessible to them.

In fact, public subsidies for those with disabilities have generally been understood to mean recipients will simply stay at home, and activists say there is little support for those seeking active employment.

That's a huge loss for society, according to Miho Hattori, who works with some of the producers at a workshop that supplies Majerca.

"Some workers here have a career of more than 30 years, and they are so experienced that we should refer to them as artisans," Hattori told AFP.

Around two dozen employees with various intellectual impairments work at the site.

In one area, men filter pulp and press paper to make cards, while elsewhere a woman spins yarn from raw wool and others manage a wooden weaver unfurling beautiful fabric.