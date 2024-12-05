Japan grants Philippines funding to boost naval capabilities

MANILA: Japan on Thursday (Dec 5) granted the Philippines 1.6 billion yen (US$10.6 million) aimed at beefing up its naval capabilities, a day after Manila said the China Coast Guard had "harassed" its government vessels.

The funds, part of a Japanese regional security assistance programme, will provide more rigid-hulled inflatable boats, coastal radar systems and automatic identification systems to the Philippine Navy, the two sides said.

The package will "contribute to maintaining and strengthening regional security" and "enhance the security of vital sea lanes", Japan's embassy said after a meeting between Ambassador Kazuya Endo and Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo.

The amount announced on Thursday more than doubled the 600 million yen Manila received when the Official Security Assistance (OSA) programme launched in 2023.

The Philippines has been upgrading its maritime security assets and boosting ties with allies to counteract Beijing's aggressive assertion of its claims in the South China Sea, including areas disputed by the two neighbours.

On Thursday, the foreign ministry said the OSA deal would improve Manila's ability "to deter threats to peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region".