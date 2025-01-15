Japan, Philippines vow to boost security ties over China concern

MANILA: Japan and the Philippines vowed on Wednesday (Jan 15) to strengthen security cooperation to counter China's actions in key sea trade routes, amid speculation incoming United States President Donald Trump could scale back security commitments in Asia.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya met with his Filipino counterpart Enrique Manalo and with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos in Manila to affirm security commitments.

Iwaya and Manalo discussed Beijing's efforts to assert control over the South China Sea, a strategic trade route, as well as Beijing's territorial and sovereign rights claims in the East China Sea that overlap with Japan's.

"In response to the developments in the South China Sea, we agreed to further strengthen Japan-Philippines partnership," Iwaya told a joint news conference.

He vowed to continue Japanese assistance to enhance the "maritime security" and "maritime safety capabilities" of the Philippines, which has been engaged in increasingly tense confrontations with China over disputed South China Sea waters and reefs in the past year.

China claims most of the strategic waterway despite an international tribunal ruling that its claim lacked any legal basis.