Japan PM contender Kishida says new form of capitalism needed to end disparity, recover from COVID-19 pandemic

TOKYO: Japan should strive for a new form of capitalism to reduce income disparity that has worsened under the COVID-19 pandemic, says former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, who hopes to become leader of the ruling party and the country's next prime minister.

Kishida is the only Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) member to announce his candidacy in a leadership vote on Sep 29, after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last Friday (Sep 3) said that he would step down. The winner of the vote is all but assured to be Japan's next prime minister.

Popular COVID-19 vaccination minister Taro Kono and former internal minister Sanae Takaichi have signalled their ambition to run.

Takaichi, 60, is expected to announce her candidacy later on Wednesday and if successful would become Japan's first female leader.

Kishida said that the neo-liberalism and deregulation that Japan has embraced during the reform era of former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi in the early 2000s have widened the gap between the haves and have-nots in the society.

"Without distribution of wealth, there won't be a rise in consumption and demand ... there won't be further growth if distribution of wealth is lost," Kishida said at a presentation of his economic proposals in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Kishida repeated a call for an economic stimulus package worth "tens of trillions of yen" to combat the pandemic. He said he would use fiscal spending for achieving economic stability while not giving up on fiscal consolidation.

He said that the Bank of Japan should maintain its 2 per cent inflation target as "it is a global standard" and changing it would send a wrong message to markets, and would leave the sales tax untouched for the time being.

Kishida also called for a 10 trillion yen (US$90.7 billion) university fund to be set up to stimulate science and the promotion of renewable energy, while retaining nuclear power technology, which he said should be considered as a clean energy option.