Riding on G7 success, Japan PM Kishida eyes early election

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is increasingly certain to call a snap election, perhaps within weeks, as domestic support surges after a G7 summit that drew a surprise visit by Ukraine's president.

While an election for parliament's more powerful lower house is not due until 2025, Kishida is keen to beef up his strength in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ahead of a leadership race next fall, to ensure his re-election and retain the premiership.

His party's parliamentary majority virtually guarantees its president will be prime minister.

Although Kishida said on Sunday (May 21) he was not thinking of dissolving parliament now, experts feel he may not be able to resist as favourable conditions stack up.

"He's going to want to do it at the best timing, to give him good results in the LDP race, to give him a mandate," said Airo Hino, a professor of political science at Tokyo's Waseda University.