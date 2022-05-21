Logo
Japan PM Kishida calls China's development in East China Sea 'unacceptable'
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a Q&A round after delivering a speech at the Guildhall in London, Britain May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

21 May 2022 12:48PM (Updated: 21 May 2022 12:48PM)
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday (May 21) that he was disappointed in China's efforts to develop areas in the East China Sea, saying that it was "unacceptable".

Speaking to reporters in the western city of Kyoto, he said that the government had lodged a complaint against China via diplomatic channels.

The Japanese foreign ministry released a statement on Friday confirming an increase in Chinese efforts to develop natural resources in the East China Sea, including in areas that are west of the midpoint between Japan and China.

One source of lasting tension between the world’s second- and third-largest economies is a dispute over tiny islands in the East China Sea, which Japan controls but China also claims, and the waters around them.

Source: Reuters/aj

