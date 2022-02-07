Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling COVID-19 booster shots to 1 million daily: Reports

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday (Feb 7) he wants to speed up the country's COVID-19 booster shot programme to 1 million shots a day by the end of the month, about double the current pace, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Kishida told a budget committee meeting that he has instructed ministers to work with local governments to speed up inoculations as much as possible, NHK said.