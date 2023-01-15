Japan PM hopeful for ties as South Korea looks to resolve wartime dispute

WASHINGTON: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday (Jan 14) he was hopeful for future ties with South Korea, whose conservative government has sought to resolve a longtime dispute over wartime forced labor.

Kishida said that he and President Yoon Suk-yeol have committed "to resolve pending issues very promptly".

"We want to restore bilateral relations to a healthy state and develop them further," Kishida told a news conference on a visit to Washington.

He declined to speak directly on South Korea's new proposal, saying he will "refrain from speaking on domestic developments".

Yoon since narrowly winning elections last year has sought to improve relations with Japan so the fellow US allies can work together on shared concerns such as North Korea.