Japan PM tells fisheries minister to apologise for calling Fukushima wastewater 'contaminated'

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered his fisheries minister to apologise on Thursday (Aug 31) for referring to treated radioactive water being released from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant as "contaminated" and told him to retract his remark.

Fisheries minister Tetsuro Nomura was heard calling the treated radioactive water "contaminated" when speaking to reporters earlier in the day following a meeting with Kishida.

He said his discussions with the premier involved "the evaluation of the contaminated water" after its release into the Pacific.