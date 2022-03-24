Japan PM calls North Korea ICBM launch 'outrageous, unforgivable'

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday (Mar 24) condemned North Korea's launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed in his country's exclusive economic zone as an "outrageous, unforgivable" act.

North Korea was threatening "the peace and safety of Japan, the region and the international community," Kishida said in Brussels where he will meet with members of the Group of Seven later on Thursday. "This cannot be accepted."

Japan's state minister for defence Makoto Oniki said the ballistic missile, which flew for 71 minutes, landed in the Sea of Japan about 150km east of Hokkaido's Oshima peninsula on Thursday afternoon.

Pyongyang has conducted a record nine weapons tests so far this year.

Earlier this month analysts warned North Korea was planning to launch the Hwasong-17 - a "monster missile" that can carry multiple warheads - by April, to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the birth of founding leader and Kim's grandfather Kim Il Sung that month.