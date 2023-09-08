Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Japan PM Kishida set to reshuffle cabinet on Sep 13: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Japan PM Kishida set to reshuffle cabinet on Sep 13: Report

Japan PM Kishida set to reshuffle cabinet on Sep 13: Report

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during the leaders' talk of the ASEAN-Indo Pacific Forum (AIPF) in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sep 6, 2023. (Photo: Adek Berry/Pool via REUTERS)

08 Sep 2023 07:25PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has told officials he will reshuffle his cabinet on Sep 13, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday (Sep 8).

Kishida has seen his approval ratings plunge after a series of government mishaps in implementing a policy to integrate people’s tax and social security data into a single identification card.

On Thursday, there was further bad news when former ruling Liberal Democratic Party member Masatoshi Akimoto was arrested on suspicion of taking bribes.

"I am very disappointed that a lawmaker has been arrested. I believe that as lawmakers we must focus on the job at hand with a sense of vigilance," Kishida said on Thursday in Indonesia, on the sidelines of a regional summit meeting.

According to the Asahi newspaper, Akimoto denied the charges during a voluntary interview with investigators.

In a poll by the Yomiuri newspaper in late August, 35 per cent of respondents approved of Kishida's leadership, while 50 per cent opposed it.

Fifty-six per cent of people thought Kishida should renew his cabinet and shake up the senior executives of the ruling party.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Japan Fumio Kishida

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.