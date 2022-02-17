Logo
Japan PM Fumio Kishida to speak with Russia's Putin by phone as early as Thursday
Japan PM Fumio Kishida to speak with Russia's Putin by phone as early as Thursday

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks before the media at his official residence as an extraordinary Diet session was closed, in Tokyo, Japan Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Yoshikazu Tsuno)

17 Feb 2022 02:20PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 02:20PM)
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as Thursday (Feb 17) night, a government source said, adding that arrangements were being made for the talks but a time had not yet been set.

Western nations warned on Wednesday that there is a growing Russian military presence at Ukraine's borders, contradicting Moscow's insistence of a pullback.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday that Japan was strongly seeking a resolution through dialogue but if an invasion took place, Japan could take steps against Russia that could include sanctions.

Kishida on Tuesday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and said Japan is ready to extend at least US$100 million in emergency loans to the country.

Source: Reuters/yb

