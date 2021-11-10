Japan PM Kishida to unveil plans to revive economy after COVID-19 pandemic

In Japan, a prime minister is elected by members of parliament, and not by national election.

Kishida is also set to reappoint all but one of the ministers from the previous line-up, announced last month after he was first elected by the parliament following his victory in the LDP chief race triggered by Suga's resignation in September.

One change is in the position of the foreign minister, where Kishida is expected to replace Toshimitsu Motegi, who has moved to a key party post, with another LDP heavyweight former Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Most of Kishida's ministers have no prior cabinet experience, in line with his pledge to give a chance to new people, but the majority of important jobs have gone to allies of two party grandees: Conservative former premier Shinzo Abe, or ex-finance minister Taro Aso.

In a further move bolstering the position of conservatives in the LDP following Abe's record-long tenure in the top job, the ex-PM agreed on Wednesday to take over as the head of the party's largest faction, domestic media said.

With elections out of the way, Kishida is setting an ambitious agenda to pass economic stimulus on Nov 19, and an extra budget to fund the spending by the end of this month.

One pillar of the planned stimulus is a payout of 100,000 yen in cash and vouchers for children aged 18 or younger, for which the coalition agreed on Wednesday a cap of 9.6 million yen in annual income.

On Tuesday, Kishida vowed to put the economy on track by boosting private-sector investment and disposable income to achieve a "virtuous cycle" of economic growth and distribution of wealth.

He has said he wants to revamp the medical system and provide booster shots to better protect against the next wave of COVID-19 infections.