Japan PM Kishida unveils US$25 billion plan to tackle birthrate crisis

TOKYO: Japan's prime minister unveiled a US$25 billion plan on Thursday (Jun 1) to expand support for young people and families in a bid to help raise the country's plummeting birth rate.

Larger direct subsidies for those with children and more financial help for education and prenatal care are on the cards, along with the promotion of flexible work styles and paternity leave.

Fumio Kishida said he was proposing "policies to tackle the falling birthrate on an unprecedented scale" as well as steps to "increase income for the young, and the child-rearing generation".

"We will move forward with these measures to fight the falling birthrate without asking the public to bear a further burden," he told ministers, experts and business leaders gathered to discuss the issue.

While many developed countries are struggling with low birth rates, the problem is particularly acute in Japan.