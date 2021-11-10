Japan PM Kishida vows wide-ranging payouts in planned stimulus package

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed on Wednesday (Nov 10) to compile a pandemic-relief stimulus package worth "several tens of trillion yen" by the end of next week that will include cash payouts to households hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Cash payouts worth 100,000 yen (US$884) each will be delivered to students, temporary workers and low-income households hit hardest by the pandemic, Kishida said.

The government will also offer cash and vouchers worth a combined 100,000 yen to children aged 18 or younger excluding those of families with annual income exceeding 9.6 million yen, he said.

"We will compile an extra budget as soon as possible by the end of this year, to deliver (the payouts) at the earliest date possible," Kishida told a news conference.

The package will also include aid to agriculture and fishery industries hurt by the recent spike in gasoline prices, he said, without elaborating on the size of expected spending.

Kishida formed his Cabinet on Wednesday after his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was returned to power with a strong majority in last month's election.