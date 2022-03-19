Japan PM presses India's Modi for clear response to Ukraine crisis

NEW DELHI: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday (Mar 19) told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had shaken "the foundation of international order" and required a clear response.

"We (Kishida and Modi) confirmed any unilateral change to the status quo by force cannot be forgiven in any region, and it is necessary to seek peaceful resolutions of disputes based on international law," Kishida told reporters after meeting Modi in New Delhi.

Unlike fellow members of the Quad alliance - Japan, Australia and the United States - India has abstained in three UN votes condemning Moscow's actions, calling only for a halt to the violence.

This month in a four-way call between Quad leaders, Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison failed to convince Modi to back their position.

A joint statement said they "discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications" - without any condemnation of Moscow.

A separate Indian readout pointedly "underlined that the Quad must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region".