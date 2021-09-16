Japan PM contender Kono wants stimulus to focus on energy, 5G

TOKYO: Japan's vaccine minister Taro Kono, running to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, said on Thursday (Sep 16) any new economic stimulus measures should prioritise spending on renewable energy and expansion of 5G networks nationwide.

Suga's abrupt decision two weeks ago to step down set off a flurry of campaigning among senior figures of his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Former defence minister Fumio Kishida and former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi are running against Kono in the Sep 29 election for LDP president. The winner is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the party's majority in the lower house of parliament.

Kono, who has regularly topped opinion polls for who Japanese want as prime minister, on Wednesday gained the backing of LDP heavyweight Shigeru Ishiba.

In a group interview, Kono declined to say how much spending would be appropriate, saying the government must lay out targeted areas before debating how big the package should be.

"There shouldn't be a predetermined size of the stimulus package," Kono said. "There needs to be a list of priorities, such as steps to promote renewable energy and expand 5G networks nationwide."

With the coronavirus pandemic still ravaging the economy, it was "hard to abruptly change" the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose policy, Kono said, adding the central bank must clearly communicate its policy intentions to markets.

Japan has failed to make much headway in its growth strategy, a key element of former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus policies, Kono said, signalling that structural reforms would be among his priorities in putting the economy on a solid recovery path.

"It's clear companies' ample internal reserves did not translate into higher wages. We need to make clear that what we'll aim for is higher wages," he said.