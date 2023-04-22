Logo
Asia

Japan preparing to shoot down North Korea spy satellite if it falls within its territory
Japan preparing to shoot down North Korea spy satellite if it falls within its territory

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force submarine rescue ship Chihaya is seen in the sea off Ikemajima, Okinawa prefecture. (Photo: AP/Kyodo News)

22 Apr 2023 01:46PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2023 01:46PM)
TOKYO: Japan's Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Saturday (Apr 22) ordered the country's military to prepare to shoot down a North Korean spy satellite should it fall within Japan's territory.

Hamada ordered the Japan Self-Defense Forces to make necessary preparations as he could potentially "order the destruction of ballistic missiles", the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Preparations included making arrangements to deploy troops to the southern prefecture of Okinawa to "minimise damage should a ballistic missile fall".

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said preparations for the planned launch of the country's first spy satellite should proceed to counter perceived threats from the United States and South Korea, state media reported on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters/sn

