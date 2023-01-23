Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

'Now or never' to stop shrinking population: Japan PM Kishida
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

'Now or never' to stop shrinking population: Japan PM Kishida

'Now or never' to stop shrinking population: Japan PM Kishida
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference following the US-Japan summit in Washington, US, Jan 14, 2023. (File photo: Reuters/Julia Nikhinson)
23 Jan 2023 04:03PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2023 04:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday (Jan 23) to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies.

Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises of cash bonuses and better benefits, but it remains one of the most expensive places in the world to raise a child, according to surveys.

Births plunged to a new record low last year, according to official estimates, dropping below 800,000 for the first time - a watershed moment that came eight years earlier than the government had expected.

That most likely precipitated a further population decline in a country where the median age is 49, the highest in the world behind only the tiny city-state of Monaco.

"Our nation is on the cusp of whether it can maintain its societal functions," Kishida said in a policy speech at the opening of this year's parliamentary session.

"It is now or never when it comes to policies regarding births and child-rearing - it is an issue that simply cannot wait any longer," he added.

Kishida said he would submit plans to double the budget for child-related policies by June, and that a new Children and Families government agency to oversee the issue would be set up in April.

Japan is the third-most-expensive country globally to raise a child, according to YuWa Population Research, behind only China and South Korea, countries also seeing shrinking populations in worrying signs for the global economy.

Other countries are also coming to grips with ageing and shrinking populations.

Last week, China reported that its population dropped in 2022 for the first time in 60 years.

Related:

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

Japan ageing population declining birth rate

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.