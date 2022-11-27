Japan PM Kishida's approval hits new low after ministers resign

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's public support slipped to a new low in a poll published on Sunday (Nov 27), as a series of cabinet resignations has compounded anger over the ruling party's ties to a controversial religious group.

Support for Kishida's cabinet fell to 33.1 per cent from 37.6 per cent a month ago in the Kyodo news poll, his lowest in the agency's surveys since he took office in October 2021. It found disapproval at 51.6 per cent, exceeding 50 per cent for the first time.

Kishida's support has been sliding since the July assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe revealed deep and longstanding ties between ruling Liberal Democratic Party politicians and the Unification Church, a group that critics say is a cult.

Exacerbating the government's problems, scandals have forced three cabinet members from office since last month.