Japan PM wants defence budget to reach 2% of GDP by 2027

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has told his cabinet to increase defence spending to two per cent of GDP by 2027, up from a longstanding level of around one per cent.

Kishida announced the plan to his defence and finance ministers late Monday (Nov 28), as Japan overhauls its defence and security strategies to address growing threats from China as well as the changing geopolitical landscape after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In August, the defence ministry submitted a US$40 billion budget request, but the figure will not be finalised until the government completes updates to several defence policies.

"We'll take budgetary measures to increase spending on defence and other outlays to two per cent of current GDP by 2027," Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters after talks with Kishida.

Japan's defence spending has been set at around one per cent of GDP or less for decades, but Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party has signalled plans to boost that figure closer to the NATO standard of two per cent.

Growing pressure from China, including military exercises and the presence of boats around islands disputed with Japan, as well as Russia's invasion of its neighbour, has helped build support for increased spending.

A series of missile launches by North Korea, including some that have travelled over Japan, have also sharpened views.