Japan PM says security balance 'difficult' after attack

TOKYO: Striking the right balance on security for politicians is "very difficult", Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in an interview on Thursday (Apr 20), days after he escaped an attack unharmed while campaigning.

Security around officials was tightened after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe last year, but a man was still able to throw an apparent pipe bomb towards Kishida on Saturday.

The incident shows "the challenge of how much distance politicians, candidates and voters should maintain", Kishida said in the interview with foreign media including AFP.

"It's a question that this incident has posed," he said. "It's very difficult to strike the right balance."

Kishida was rushed from the scene at a port in western Japan's Wakayama after a man identified as 24-year-old Ryuji Kimura allegedly threw the apparently homemade explosive device.