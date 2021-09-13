Japan PM contender Kishida aims to boost security, with China in mind

TOKYO: Japan needs to let its coast guard work smoothly with self-defence forces, in the face of assertiveness by giant neighbour China, Fumio Kishida, a contender to head the ruling party, and so become the next prime minister, said on Monday (Sep 13).

Only lawmakers and grassroots members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will vote for its chief in a Sep 29 election, but candidates' popularity with the public counts, as the winner will lead it into general elections this year.

"The security environment around Japan is getting tougher," Kishida told a news conference.

"We need to strive to ensure maritime safety through such measures as bolstering coast guard capability and allowing them to work with the Self-Defence Forces."

Acquiring the capability to strike enemy targets was one option, Kishida said, adding that he would not blindly adhere to holding defence spending below 1 per cent of Japan's gross domestic product if necessary to protect citizens.