Kono seen as top contender as Japan PM race kicks off

TOKYO: Candidates to become Japan's next prime minister officially launched their campaigns on Friday (Sep 17), with popular vaccine minister Taro Kono expected to be the top contender to replace Yoshihide Suga.

The leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) took an unexpected turn two weeks ago when Suga said he would step down after only one year as prime minister, setting off a heated contest.

The winner of a Sep 29 LDP leadership election will become prime minister by virtue of the party's majority in the lower house of parliament.

The LDP's image has been battered by public perceptions that Suga bungled his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and are keen for a fresh face to carry them to victory in general elections expected within two months.

The race to be Japan's next leader is between four candidates.