Japanese minister Kono may gain rival camp's support in PM race

TOKYO: Japanese COVID-19 vaccine minister Taro Kono's chances of becoming the next leader of the ruling party, and subsequently prime minister, were boosted on Tuesday (Sep 7) when a rival's party faction splintered.

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will hold a leadership election on Sep 29, after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced last Friday he was stepping down. The winner of the vote is all but assured to be Japan's next prime minister.

So far only former foreign minister Fumio Kishida has announced his candidacy, but Kono and former internal minister Sanae Takaichi have expressed an ambition to run for the post in recent weeks.

Kono is considering holding a news conference by the end of the week to announce his candidacy, domestic media said.

Following a meeting of former Japanese defence minister Shigeru Ishiba's LDP party faction on Tuesday, lawmaker Mamoru Fukuyama told reporters members were divided about whether to support Ishiba in a leadership vote or back Kono who is from another faction.

Ishiba said last week he was ready to serve as prime minister if the conditions are right. At the faction meeting, he did not say he would not run in the election, Fukuyama said.