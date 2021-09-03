Japan PM Suga to step down as Prime Minister: Kyodo News

The party leader contest is slated for Sep 29, and the winner is all but assured of being premier because of the LDP's majority in the lower house. The government has been considering holding the general election on Oct 17.

Suga was planning to reshuffle his cabinet and party executives, but those plans were no longer valid, two party sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister, is competing for the party leader post. On Thursday, Kishida criticised Suga's coronavirus response and urged a stimulus package to combat the pandemic.

Unlike last year, grassroots LDP members will vote along with its members of parliament, which makes the outcome of the party leader race harder to predict. Novice MPs, fearful of losing their seats, may be wary of following their elders' orders.