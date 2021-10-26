Japan's Princess Mako marries after years of controversy

TOKYO: Japan's Princess Mako married her university sweetheart Kei Komuro on Tuesday (Oct 26), the Imperial Household Agency said, but proceedings were kept low-key following years of controversy.

Since announcing their engagement in 2017, the couple has faced tabloid scandals over reports that Komuro's family had run into financial difficulties.

But finally, "the marriage papers were filed and accepted", an agency official told AFP.

Women in Japan's imperial family cannot ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne, and lose their title when they marry a commoner.

That includes Emperor Naruhito's niece Mako, who turned 30 over the weekend ahead of her marriage to Komuro, also 30, who works for a US law firm.

But for the first time in Japan's post-war history, the marriage was registered without traditional rites, and Mako turned down a large payment usually offered to royal women on their departure.

TV footage showed Mako leaving the Akasaka Imperial Residence and saying farewell to her family, bowing to her parents and the press, and hugging her sister.