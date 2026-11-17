MANILA: Japan on Tuesday (Nov 17) proposed creating a task force to coordinate cooperation in Asia on oil stockpiling and the release of supplies during emergencies - one that will allow neighbours in the region to use idle storage capacity in Japan.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told Southeast Asian leaders at a summit in Manila that the initiative would be coordinated with a Philippine-led joint oil stockpiling scheme.

"We intend to promote it as an equivalent of an Asian version of the International Energy Agency," she said at the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) leaders' meeting during the ASEAN Summit.

Takaichi also proposed a "Power Gulf Initiative" aimed at strengthening cooperation between Middle Eastern oil producers and Asian energy-consuming countries.

Asian countries are seeking to strengthen energy security after the Iran war exposed their vulnerability to disruptions in Middle Eastern oil and gas supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz. About 90 per cent of crude oil going through the waterway is destined for Asia, according to Japan's Agency for Natural Resources and Energy.

Speaking at the same summit, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said his country was making progress on its strategic petroleum reserve and seeking investment in energy projects to strengthen regional energy security.

Stockpiling alone was not enough, he added.

"Sustainable and enduring energy security demands that oil-consuming and oil-producing nations act in unison. We must deepen information sharing and practical storage arrangements, as well as commit to upholding international law to keep sea lanes open and maintain fair, transparent markets," he said.

The AZEC members are Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Compared with Japan, Southeast Asian countries hold smaller oil stockpiles, and supplies of crude and petroleum products such as naphtha - a key feedstock for plastics - have become very tight.

A disruption in Southeast Asian production has fuelled anxiety among Japanese healthcare providers that rely on Asia for critical supplies such as containers, tubes and gloves.