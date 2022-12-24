Logo
Japan prosecutors to indict suspected Abe assassin: Reports
Japan prosecutors to indict suspected Abe assassin: Reports

Japan prosecutors to indict suspected Abe assassin: Reports

Tetsuya Yamagami, Suspected of killing former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, is escorted by a police officer as he is taken to prosecutors, at Nara-nishi police station in Nara, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 10, 2022. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.

24 Dec 2022 02:49PM (Updated: 24 Dec 2022 02:49PM)
TOKYO: Japanese prosecutors have decided to indict the man suspected of shooting former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency and other Japanese media reported on Saturday (Dec 24).

The decision follows psychiatric examination of the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 42-year-old.

Abe was killed with a handmade gun during an election campaign in July.

Yamagami's detention for mental examination will end on January 10, and Nara prosecutors will likely indict him by January 13, according to Kyodo. The prosecutors were not immediately available for comment on Saturday.

Source: Reuters/ac

