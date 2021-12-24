Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Japan to put off sending officials to Beijing Olympics, NHK says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Japan to put off sending officials to Beijing Olympics, NHK says

Japan to put off sending officials to Beijing Olympics, NHK says

Olympic rings seen at the National Ski Jumping Centre during a government-organised media tour to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics venues in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China on Dec 21, 2021.(Photo: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

24 Dec 2021 08:03AM (Updated: 24 Dec 2021 08:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan is likely to shelve plans to send officials to the Winter Games in Beijing next year and will make an announcement as early as Friday (Dec 24), public broadcaster NHK said.

The United States and other Western countries have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games over concerns about human rights in China but Japan has so far taken a softer tone.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said this month he does not plan to attend the Games, which are due to start in February.

The issue illustrates Tokyo's delicate position as a close ally of the United States that is also heavily reliant on China for trade and as a manufacturing base.

Kishida has faced rising pressure within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to take a tougher stance on China, NHK said.

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

Beijing Winter Olympics Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us