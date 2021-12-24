Logo
Japan to put off sending government officials to Beijing Winter Olympics: report
Japan will not send government delegation to Beijing Olympics

Japan will not send government delegation to Beijing Olympics

Olympic rings seen at the National Ski Jumping Centre during a government-organised media tour to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics venues in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China on Dec 21, 2021.(Photo: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

24 Dec 2021 08:03AM (Updated: 24 Dec 2021 11:30AM)
TOKYO: Japan will not send a government delegation to next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, it said on Friday (Dec 24), a move that stops short of joining a US-led diplomatic boycott of the Games, but one nonetheless likely to deepen tension with China.

The boycott, driven by Washington and including some of its allies, has become another delicate issue for Japan, a close partner of the United States that also has strong economic ties to China.

Tokyo will not send a government delegation to the Games set to start in February, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news briefing.

Instead, it will send some officials with direct ties to the Games, including politician Seiko Hashimoto, head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, as well as the heads of the domestic Olympic and Paralympic committees.

The diplomatic boycott by the United States and other countries stems from concerns about human rights in China, but Japan has taken a softer tone on the issue.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has faced rising pressure within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to take a tougher stance on China, public broadcaster NHK said. 

Source: Reuters/gr

