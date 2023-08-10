Japan ready to impose crowd control on Mount Fuji

TOKYO: Japanese authorities are gearing up to impose crowd control measures for the first time on Mount Fuji this weekend for an expected holiday rush by thousands of sometimes ill-prepared trekkers, officials said on Thursday (Aug 10).

Japan's famous snow-capped volcano outside Tokyo is open to climbers from July to September, drawing hundreds of thousands who often trek through the night to see the sunrise.

Combined with the return of foreign tourists after pandemic restrictions were lifted, this holiday weekend is expected to see a surge, with buses, trains and hotels booked up weeks in advance.

Crowds climbing the 3,776m active volcano could also be larger than usual due to the 10th anniversary of the peak's designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.