Japan ruling coalition proposes new stimulus package to cushion economy

TOKYO: Japan's ruling coalition officials called on Tuesday (Mar 15) for a fresh spending package to cushion the economic blow from the Ukraine crisis, which has hit households and retailers by driving up already rising energy and food prices.

The coalition also urged the government to offer payouts to pensioners to ease the pain from the COVID-19 pandemic, a sign Tokyo will be slow in weaning off crisis-mode support for the fragile economic recovery.

"We'll proceed with deliberations, taking into account the ruling coalition's proposal," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters, when asked about the payout idea.

Japan must come up with measures to deal with a possible economic downturn as the war in Ukraine could aggravate the hit from rising inflation, said Tatsuo Fukuda, general council chairperson of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

"Given rising inflation, there's a chance Japan may experience stagflation," Fukuda told a media briefing.

In a speech at a meeting of government and ruling coalition officials, Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of the LDP's coalition partner Komeito, also proposed compiling a new stimulus package.