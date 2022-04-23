Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Japan, Russia sign fishing deal despite Ukraine tensions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Japan, Russia sign fishing deal despite Ukraine tensions

Japan, Russia sign fishing deal despite Ukraine tensions

FILE PHOTO: Russian salmon are displayed at a fish store, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Nemuro on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Daniel Leussink/File Photo

23 Apr 2022 08:58AM (Updated: 23 Apr 2022 08:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan and Russia struck a deal on Tokyo's fishing quota to catch salmon and trout born in Russian rivers, Japan's fisheries agency said on Saturday (Apr 23), despite worsening ties over the crisis in Ukraine.

With Russo-Japanese relations unravelling, the fate of annual talks between the two governments this year overshadowed the livelihood of Japanese fishermen in northern regions around disputed islands.

But the two countries agreed on Japan's quota of 2,050 tons in salmon and trout within its own exclusive economic zone for this year, the same level as last year, and that Japan would pay fees to Russia between 200 million yen (US$1.56 million) and 300 million yen, depending on the actual catch, according to Japan's fisheries agency.

Annual fishing negotiations kicked off this month with tensions between Tokyo and Moscow simmering.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japan imposed a series of sanctions against Moscow, expelling several diplomats and ending Russia's most-favoured-nation status.

In response to Tokyo's sanctions, Russia, calling its actions in Ukraine a "special operation," pulled out of stalled peace talks with Japan and froze joint economic projects.

 

 

 

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

Japan Russia international trade

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us