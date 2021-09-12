Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Japan says suspected Chinese submarine seen near territorial waters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Japan says suspected Chinese submarine seen near territorial waters

Japan says suspected Chinese submarine seen near territorial waters

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

12 Sep 2021 01:42PM (Updated: 12 Sep 2021 01:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan's defence ministry said on Sunday (Sep 12) that a submarine believed to be from China was spotted in waters near its southern islands, as maritime tensions persist in the Pacific.

Japan's navy on Friday morning identified a submerged vessel sailing northwest just outside territorial waters near Amami Oshima island, part of Kagoshima prefecture, the ministry said in a statement. A Chinese destroyer was also spotted in the vicinity.

Tokyo has complained of numerous intrusions by Chinese vessels of its territorial waters and near disputed islands in recent years. China has often reacted angrily to US ships sailing through disputed areas of the South China Sea in what Washington calls displays of freedom of navigation.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, visiting Vietnam during a Southeast Asia trip, said those two countries should refrain from unilateral actions regarding the South China Sea that could complicate and magnify disputes.

Saturday's announcement said Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force identified the vessels in a contiguous zone, which is outside territorial waters where vessels are required to identify themselves. Still, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi instructed his staff to "gather information and maintain vigilant surveillance with a sense of urgency," the statement said.

Officials at the Chinese embassy could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

The submarine continued underwater westward in the ocean near Yokoate Island, the ministry said.

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

China Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us